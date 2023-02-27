Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) Stock

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has seen a 10.41% increase in the past week, with a 17.05% gain in the past month, and a 48.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for BYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -9.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BYND is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BYND is $12.64, which is -$6.46 below than the current price. The public float for BYND is 58.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.86% of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on February 27, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

BYND) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)’s stock price has increased by 10.15 compared to its previous closing price of 17.14. but the company has seen a 10.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Beyond Meat Stock Soars 23% as Results, Forecast Offer ‘Positive Surprise’

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BYND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BYND Trading at 23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 53.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

In summary, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.