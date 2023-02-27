GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) by analysts is $1.75, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WGS was 3.36M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 6.86 Increase on GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) Stock

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a 36.08% gain in the past month, and a -5.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.40% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.63% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -52.56% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at 36.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.37%, as shares surge +31.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4461. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 89.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.