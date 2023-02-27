Evaluating the Impact of 2.04 Increase on Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) Stock

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 12.50% increase in the past week, with a 19.69% gain in the past month, and a 10.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.47% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2423.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by analysts is $221.08, which is $34.31 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.45M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 186.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Palo Alto Stock Rallies After Earnings Offer a Positive for Security Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.39. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 36.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Key John P., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $187.62 back on Feb 23. After this action, Key John P. now owns 15,664 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $469,050 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 72,000 shares at $167.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,810,898 shares at $12,051,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

To sum up, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.