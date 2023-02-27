Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has increased by 6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 5.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is 0.25.

The public float for ESPR is 73.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESPR on February 27, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ESPR stock has gone up by 11.51%, with a monthly decline of -7.32% and a quarterly plunge of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.33% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ESPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

ESPR Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Looker Benjamin, who sale 6,347 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, Looker Benjamin now owns 64,453 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $44,404 using the latest closing price.

Foody Joanne M., the Chief Medical Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,191 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Foody Joanne M. is holding 106,944 shares at $8,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.