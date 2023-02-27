Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)’s stock price has increased by 61.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. however, the company has experienced a -24.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for CYRN is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CYRN is $30.00, The public float for CYRN is 5.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of CYRN on February 27, 2023 was 402.86K shares.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

CYRN stock saw a decrease of -24.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -58.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.88% for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.27% for CYRN stock, with a simple moving average of -73.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for CYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

CYRN Trading at -46.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.68%, as shares sank -56.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRN fell by -24.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4875. In addition, Cyren Ltd. saw -45.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRN starting from Dunn Brian Joseph, who sale 1,907 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dunn Brian Joseph now owns 58,093 shares of Cyren Ltd., valued at $1,220 using the latest closing price.

Fleck Michael, the VP Marketing of Cyren Ltd., sale 1,510 shares at $1.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fleck Michael is holding 14,139 shares at $2,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRN

Equity return is now at value -303.90, with -71.80 for asset returns.