Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) by analysts is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBN was 1.54M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has increased by 4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a 11.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.22% gain in the past month and a 18.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.26% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4393. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 67.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

To sum up, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.