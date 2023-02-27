Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $13.88, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on February 27, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 10.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 3.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -39.81% decline in the past month and a -27.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.12% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CRDO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CRDO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

CRDO Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -39.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $18.59 back on Feb 09. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 680,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $743,544 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $18.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 11,288,602 shares at $743,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.