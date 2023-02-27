Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has gone up by 3.86% for the week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month and a -7.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRA is $30.27, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 775.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRA on February 27, 2023 was 9.15M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has increased by 3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 24.67. However, the company has experienced a 3.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 225,755 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $138,218 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the EVP – Business Development of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 351,436 shares at $1,286,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.