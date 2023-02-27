ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX)’s stock price has increased by 73.89 compared to its previous closing price of 3.10. However, the company has seen a 48.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFRX is $240.00, which is $394.61 above the current price. The public float for CFRX is 0.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFRX on February 27, 2023 was 161.53K shares.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX stock saw a decrease of 48.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.46% for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.89% for CFRX stock, with a simple moving average of -92.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CFRX Trading at -19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +44.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -128.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

In conclusion, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.