Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, COIN stock has gone down by -10.90%, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly surge of 34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.47% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) by analysts is $63.96, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.82% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of COIN was 16.42M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 62.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Coinbase’s Earnings Beat Expectations. But Its Outlook Isn’t Impressing Wall Street.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

In the past week, COIN stock has gone down by -10.90%, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly surge of 34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.47% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COIN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

COIN Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.48. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 65.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Brock Lawrence J, who sale 16,215 shares at the price of $59.46 back on Feb 22. After this action, Brock Lawrence J now owns 12,808 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $964,087 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,732 shares at $57.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,719,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

To sum up, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.