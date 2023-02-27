Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) by analysts is $13.43, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for CDXS is 64.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CDXS was 668.64K shares.

CDXS) stock’s latest price update

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS)’s stock price has decreased by -13.84 compared to its previous closing price of 5.49. but the company has seen a -11.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDXS’s Market Performance

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has experienced a -11.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.44% drop in the past month, and a -7.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for CDXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.48% for CDXS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDXS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CDXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDXS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDXS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

CDXS Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -27.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from NICOLS JOHN J, who sale 35,714 shares at the price of $6.42 back on Jan 24. After this action, NICOLS JOHN J now owns 823,750 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $229,295 using the latest closing price.

NICOLS JOHN J, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 39,785 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that NICOLS JOHN J is holding 823,750 shares at $261,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.88 for the present operating margin

+72.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -24.24. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

To sum up, Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.