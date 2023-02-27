Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 20.13. However, the company has seen a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Steel Maker Cleveland-Cliffs Beats Wall Street Earnings Estimates. The Stock Falls.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLF is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLF is $21.67, which is $1.2 above the current price. The public float for CLF is 508.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLF on February 27, 2023 was 11.32M shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Stock Showcases -4.49% 20-Day Moving Average

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has experienced a -4.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a 26.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for CLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for CLF stock, with a simple moving average of 12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $21 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CLF Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.57. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA, who sale 300 shares at the price of $18.07 back on Sep 12. After this action, GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA now owns 96,053 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $5,421 using the latest closing price.

Miller Janet L, the Director of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., purchase 1,425 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Miller Janet L is holding 80,606 shares at $24,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.