Chewy Inc.’s (CHWY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has gone down by -10.65% for the week, with a -9.35% drop in the past month and a -4.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.07% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.02% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is $44.83, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 90.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on February 27, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 39.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $46 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

CHWY Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.01. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Helfrick Susan, who sale 56,270 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Helfrick Susan now owns 0 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $2,926,040 using the latest closing price.

Marte Mario Jesus, the Chief Financial Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 28,171 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Marte Mario Jesus is holding 178,837 shares at $1,408,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

To put it simply, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.