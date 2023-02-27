Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 47.18. However, the company has seen a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 105.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $53.36, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On February 27, 2023, BSX’s average trading volume was 6.76M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

BSX’s stock has seen a 1.14% increase for the week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month and a 7.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for Boston Scientific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.10. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Mirviss Jeffrey B., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $46.10 back on Feb 22. After this action, Mirviss Jeffrey B. now owns 88,479 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $153,974 using the latest closing price.

Mirviss Jeffrey B., the EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 2,313 shares at $46.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Mirviss Jeffrey B. is holding 91,819 shares at $107,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.