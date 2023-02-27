Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTBT is 5.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTBT is $2.00, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on February 27, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has experienced a -12.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month, and a 40.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.97% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4195. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 111.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.