BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIGC is $12.05, which is $3.08 above than the current price. The public float for BIGC is 69.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of BIGC on February 27, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

BIGC) stock’s latest price update

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has decreased by -19.24 compared to its previous closing price of 11.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC’s stock has fallen by -18.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.43% and a quarterly rise of 12.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.96% for BIGC stock, with a simple moving average of -35.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIGC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BIGC Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Kaloustian Robert, who sale 3,672 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Jan 17. After this action, Kaloustian Robert now owns 47,001 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $38,759 using the latest closing price.

EGGERTON LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 13,911 shares at $17.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that EGGERTON LISA is holding 103,447 shares at $237,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.12 for the present operating margin

+72.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -50.14. Equity return is now at value -133.10, with -25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

In summary, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.