BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 4.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.52% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAI was 6.99M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 3.42. However, the company has experienced a -20.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI’s stock has fallen by -20.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.47% and a quarterly rise of 221.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.22% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.03% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at 35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +38.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +250.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 367.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Kinley Joshua Lane, who sale 4,462 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kinley Joshua Lane now owns 2,343 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $4,016 using the latest closing price.

Kinley Joshua Lane, the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 20,538 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kinley Joshua Lane is holding 6,805 shares at $20,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.90 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -84.87. Equity return is now at value -496.20, with -76.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.