Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock Records 0.26% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has gone down by -5.60% for the week, with a -19.15% drop in the past month and a 0.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.71% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30.

The public float for GOLD is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on February 27, 2023 was 18.59M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 16.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.94. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

To put it simply, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.