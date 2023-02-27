Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.70. however, the company has experienced a -2.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAN is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAN is $4.76, which is $0.24 above the current price. The public float for SAN is 16.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAN on February 27, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

The Volatility of Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) Stock: A -2.13% Ratio for the Week

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.88% gain in the past month and a 28.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.71% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.98. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 575.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.21. Total debt to assets is 29.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.