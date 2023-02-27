Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 0.69.

The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on February 27, 2023 was 36.55M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) Stock in the Past Quarter

BBD’s stock has seen a -4.09% decrease for the week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month and a -5.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -19.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.