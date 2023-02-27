Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) by analysts is $2.00, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 308.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AULT was 6.14M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has increased by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. but the company has seen a -5.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a -5.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month, and a -20.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.72% for AULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.57% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -46.72% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1271. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,806,200 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $396 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 400 shares at $4.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,806,000 shares at $1,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

To sum up, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.