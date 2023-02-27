Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATLX is -2.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is $12.00, The public float for ATLX is 4.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On February 27, 2023, ATLX’s average trading volume was 370.78K shares.

ATLX) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX)’s stock price has decreased by -25.69 compared to its previous closing price of 19.85. but the company has seen a 100.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATLX’s Market Performance

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) has seen a 100.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 69.54% gain in the past month and a 16.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for ATLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 75.46% for ATLX stock, with a simple moving average of 66.78% for the last 200 days.

ATLX Trading at 79.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.14%, as shares surge +73.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATLX rose by +100.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Atlas Lithium Corporation saw 110.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34363.68 for the present operating margin

-20939.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Lithium Corporation stands at -27094.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

To wrap up, the performance of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.