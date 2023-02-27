Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT)’s stock price has increased by 5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. However, the company has seen a 14.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for PALT is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PALT is $4.00, The public float for PALT is 4.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PALT on February 27, 2023 was 258.84K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Paltalk Inc.’s (PALT) Stock

The stock of Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has seen a 14.89% increase in the past week, with a 3.50% gain in the past month, and a 135.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.03% for PALT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for PALT stock, with a simple moving average of 81.60% for the last 200 days.

PALT Trading at 40.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.90%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw 168.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Aug 24. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 625,912 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $10,561 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 9,100 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Katz Jason is holding 620,012 shares at $16,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.64 for the present operating margin

+76.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paltalk Inc. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.