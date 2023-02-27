Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is $2.25, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASXC on February 27, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has decreased by -7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a -23.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASXC’s Market Performance

ASXC’s stock has fallen by -23.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.91% and a quarterly rise of 77.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.36% for Asensus Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for ASXC stock, with a simple moving average of 51.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASXC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ASXC Trading at 24.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.17%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -24.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7952. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 116.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Starling William N JR, who sale 27,010 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Jun 13. After this action, Starling William N JR now owns 13,846 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $10,804 using the latest closing price.

Kwo Elizabeth, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Kwo Elizabeth is holding 72,201 shares at $9,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-803.98 for the present operating margin

-171.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -758.77. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.

In a nutshell, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.