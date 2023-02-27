Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has increased by 10.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.27. However, the company has experienced a 59.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARBE is $9.00, which is $2.06 above the current price. The public float for ARBE is 45.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARBE on February 27, 2023 was 804.24K shares.

ARBE’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has seen a 59.54% increase in the past week, with a 74.37% rise in the past month, and a 67.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for ARBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 67.73% for ARBE stock, with a simple moving average of 33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARBE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ARBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARBE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ARBE Trading at 78.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares surge +86.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +61.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw 103.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1479.68 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -2583.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.

In conclusion, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.