Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is above average at 19.69x. The 36-month beta value for SEM is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The average price estimated by analysts for SEM is $32.20, which is $4.63 above than the current price. The public float for SEM is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume of SEM on February 27, 2023 was 473.62K shares.

SEM) stock’s latest price update

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has decreased by -7.92 compared to its previous closing price of 29.94. however, the company has experienced a -8.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEM’s Market Performance

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has experienced a -8.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.25% drop in the past month, and a 16.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for SEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for SEM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to SEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.26. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

In summary, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.