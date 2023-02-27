Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

The 36-month beta value for REPL is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REPL is $52.10, which is $33.87 above than the current price. The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on February 27, 2023 was 550.73K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

REPL) stock’s latest price update

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has decreased by -11.29 compared to its previous closing price of 22.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL’s stock has fallen by -18.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.29% and a quarterly drop of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.87% for REPL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to REPL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at -25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -27.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Dec 09. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 229,402 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $375,450 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 10,687 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 130,146 shares at $155,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.46.

In summary, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.