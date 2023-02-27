Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is above average at 5.00x. The 36-month beta value for FAMI is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FAMI is 23.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of FAMI on February 27, 2023 was 477.55K shares.

FAMI) stock’s latest price update

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)’s stock price has decreased by -14.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -55.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FAMI’s Market Performance

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has seen a -55.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.64% decline in the past month and a -14.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.10% for FAMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.39% for FAMI stock, with a simple moving average of -47.97% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -31.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.42%, as shares sank -42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -55.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8921. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw 14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +2.24. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.

In summary, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.