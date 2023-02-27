Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 13.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/21 that GoPro, Peloton, Roku, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is above average at 9.21x. The 36-month beta value for ET is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ET is $16.76, which is $3.89 above than the current price. The public float for ET is 2.48B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ET on February 27, 2023 was 13.84M shares.

Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

ET’s stock has fallen by -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly rise of 2.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ET Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 1,339,398 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 56,917,875 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $17,398,780 using the latest closing price.

Brannon Richard D, the Director of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 80,000 shares at $11.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Brannon Richard D is holding 580,000 shares at $923,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.