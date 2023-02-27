Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 55.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is above average at 6.03x. The 36-month beta value for DVN is also noteworthy at 2.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVN is $72.71, which is $17.46 above than the current price. The public float for DVN is 647.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on February 27, 2023 was 9.63M shares.

Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a -1.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.29% decline in the past month and a -18.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for DVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.63% for DVN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DVN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DVN Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.66. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from Muncrief Richard E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Feb 22. After this action, Muncrief Richard E now owns 1,978,977 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $265,000 using the latest closing price.

Muncrief Richard E, the President and CEO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $53.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Muncrief Richard E is holding 1,973,977 shares at $532,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.