AMMO Inc. (POWW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POWW is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is $2.67, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for POWW is 87.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. On February 27, 2023, POWW’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

POWW) stock’s latest price update

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW)’s stock price has decreased by -9.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. However, the company has experienced a -8.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POWW’s Market Performance

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has experienced a -8.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.96% drop in the past month, and a -14.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for POWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.15% for POWW stock, with a simple moving average of -45.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for POWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to POWW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

POWW Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2113. In addition, AMMO Inc. saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWW starting from Smith Jared Rowe, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Feb 22. After this action, Smith Jared Rowe now owns 50,000 shares of AMMO Inc., valued at $102,000 using the latest closing price.

Goodmanson Robert, the President of AMMO Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Goodmanson Robert is holding 234,616 shares at $22,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+31.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMMO Inc. stands at +13.84. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

To wrap up, the performance of AMMO Inc. (POWW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.