Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 122.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Airbnb Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings. The Outlook for Travel Is Bright.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABNB is $139.07, which is $14.13 above the current price. The public float for ABNB is 383.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on February 27, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has seen a -5.75% decrease for the week, with a 13.35% rise in the past month and a 28.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 15.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $165 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ABNB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.14. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 45.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Johnson Belinda J., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $137.03 back on Feb 17. After this action, Johnson Belinda J. now owns 5,920 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $274,060 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 166,667 shares at $142.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 9,500,102 shares at $23,682,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.