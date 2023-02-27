Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) by analysts is $28.00, which is $13.28 above the current market price. The public float for ATSG is 71.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ATSG was 437.26K shares.

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has decreased by -18.80 compared to its previous closing price of 24.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATSG’s Market Performance

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen a -20.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.10% decline in the past month and a -27.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.73% for ATSG stock, with a simple moving average of -28.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATSG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ATSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATSG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ATSG Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -26.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -20.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 260,000 shares at the price of $26.99 back on Dec 16. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 13,918,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $7,017,400 using the latest closing price.

AMAZON COM INC, the 10% Owner of Air Transport Services Group Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $23.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that AMAZON COM INC is holding 14,178,445 shares at $5,902,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +9.60. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

To sum up, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.