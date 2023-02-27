AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: A Value Analysis

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 11.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is 1.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for AGNC is 571.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On February 27, 2023, AGNC’s average trading volume was 11.14M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.94 Increase on AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has experienced a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month, and a 16.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGNC, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Pollack Kenneth L., who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pollack Kenneth L. now owns 228,634 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $123,719 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.