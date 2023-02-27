AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is 23.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $164.35, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.77B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On February 27, 2023, ABBV’s average trading volume was 5.63M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 152.71. however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

ABBV’s Market Performance

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month, and a -3.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $153, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABBV, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ABBV Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.26. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Strom Carrie C, who sale 28,541 shares at the price of $151.04 back on Feb 21. After this action, Strom Carrie C now owns 37,921 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $4,310,771 using the latest closing price.

Sorg Elaine K., the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of AbbVie Inc., sale 15,321 shares at $151.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Sorg Elaine K. is holding 62,679 shares at $2,314,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

To wrap up, the performance of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.