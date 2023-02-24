Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 61.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 57.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is $70.13, which is $6.61 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 404.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUMC on February 24, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) Stock

YUMC’s stock has seen a 1.88% increase for the week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month and a 15.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Yum China Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to YUMC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.76. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 6,317 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 45,698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $347,435 using the latest closing price.

Yuen Aiken, the Chief People Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,298 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Yuen Aiken is holding 8,654 shares at $121,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +4.62. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.