Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 129.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/08/23 that Taco Bell Makes Yum Stock Look Tasty

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) by analysts is $144.50, which is $15.01 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.67M shares.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -2.28% decrease in the past week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to YUM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.03. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 4,259 shares at the price of $128.52 back on Dec 20. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 31,715 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $547,367 using the latest closing price.

GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, the Director of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 1,215 shares at $118.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M is holding 1,233 shares at $143,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.57 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.