Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 184.37. However, the company has experienced a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/21/23 that Workday Reports Earnings Next Week. Buy the Stock Ahead of the Report, Analyst Says.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a "buy," 6 as "overweight," 9 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Workday Inc. (WDAY) by analysts is $206.91, which is $15.53 above the current market price. The public float for WDAY is 200.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of WDAY was 2.08M shares.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

WDAY’s stock has fallen by -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.51% and a quarterly rise of 30.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Workday Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.18% for WDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $195 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDAY reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for WDAY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to WDAY, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WDAY Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.66. In addition, Workday Inc. saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Sisco Robynne, who sale 4,859 shares at the price of $161.72 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sisco Robynne now owns 89,799 shares of Workday Inc., valued at $785,801 using the latest closing price.

Bozzini James, the COO & Executive Vice President of Workday Inc., sale 4,389 shares at $161.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Bozzini James is holding 103,228 shares at $709,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+72.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc. stands at +0.57. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.