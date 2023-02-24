WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) is above average at 12.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WisdomTree Inc. (WT) is $6.25, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 109.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WT on February 24, 2023 was 972.89K shares.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has experienced a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.82% rise in the past month, and a 19.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for WT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

WT Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.94 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +16.82. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 5.90 for asset returns.