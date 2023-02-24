BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has increased by 22.97 compared to its previous closing price of 5.66. However, the company has experienced a 24.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is 2.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is $9.75, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 7.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On February 24, 2023, BIVI’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) Stock

In the past week, BIVI stock has gone up by 24.96%, with a monthly gain of 30.83% and a quarterly surge of 17.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.31% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 82.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares surge +38.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +24.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -141.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.