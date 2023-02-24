WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has decreased by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 62.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume of WETG on February 24, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Stock Sees a-7.51 Decrease

The stock of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has gone down by -10.13% for the week, with a 17.04% rise in the past month and a -63.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.20% for WETG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for WETG stock, with a simple moving average of -88.93% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.34%, as shares surge +30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4170. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw 20.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.