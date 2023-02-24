Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 103.92. However, the company has seen a -1.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 30.09x. The 36-month beta value for WAB is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WAB is 175.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of WAB on February 24, 2023 was 875.38K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) Stock

WAB’s stock has fallen by -1.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly rise of 4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WAB, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

WAB Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.23. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Santana Rafael, who sale 78,277 shares at the price of $104.78 back on Feb 17. After this action, Santana Rafael now owns 72,577 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $8,201,856 using the latest closing price.

Hehir Brian, the Director of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 2,881 shares at $104.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Hehir Brian is holding 27,878 shares at $301,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.