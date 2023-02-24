Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has increased by 4.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.99. However, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $19.22, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on February 24, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has seen a 2.78% increase in the past week, with a 32.83% gain in the past month, and a 185.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.95% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 152.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +34.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +211.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +391.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 02. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 111,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.