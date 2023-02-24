Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 16.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is $19.33, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 148.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on February 24, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Verra Mobility Corporation’s (VRRM) Stock

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen a 5.34% increase in the past week, with a 7.02% rise in the past month, and a 7.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.39% for VRRM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.76. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.58 for the present operating margin

+72.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +7.53. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.