Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)'s stock price has experienced a -18.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for VERB is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for VERB is $2.00, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for VERB is 101.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume for VERB on February 24, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Stock Experiences -27.95% Monthly Change

VERB’s stock has seen a -18.67% decrease for the week, with a -27.95% drop in the past month and a -7.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for Verb Technology Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.90% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -60.86% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1832. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -72.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.