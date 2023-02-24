Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)’s stock price has decreased by -14.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. but the company has seen a -30.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) by analysts is $0.87, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for VNTR is 96.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VNTR was 699.04K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Venator Materials PLC’s (VNTR) Stock

VNTR’s stock has fallen by -30.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.04% and a quarterly drop of -32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Venator Materials PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.98% for VNTR stock, with a simple moving average of -61.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNTR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VNTR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VNTR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNTR reach a price target of $0.60, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for VNTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VNTR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

VNTR Trading at -19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNTR fell by -30.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6241. In addition, Venator Materials PLC saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.67 for the present operating margin

+8.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venator Materials PLC stands at -3.48. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.