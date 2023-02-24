US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 39.27. but the company has seen a 3.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

The price-to-earnings ratio for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is above average at 39.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.

The public float for USFD is 217.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USFD on February 24, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

USFD’s stock has risen by 3.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.85% and a quarterly rise of 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for US Foods Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 17.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.80. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Kvasnicka Jay, who sale 61,806 shares at the price of $38.05 back on Jan 31. After this action, Kvasnicka Jay now owns 55,905 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $2,351,499 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 15,759 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 107,161 shares at $598,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.78. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.