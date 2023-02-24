Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)’s stock price has increased by 6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 5.36. however, the company has experienced a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

The 36-month beta value for UIS is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UIS is $6.00, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for UIS is 65.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of UIS on February 24, 2023 was 654.81K shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock Experiences 8.16% Monthly Change

In the past week, UIS stock has gone down by -0.70%, with a monthly gain of 8.16% and a quarterly surge of 31.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Unisys Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for UIS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for UIS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to UIS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw 11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from ROBERTS LEE D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROBERTS LEE D now owns 132,586 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $87,400 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Michael M, the Executive VP and CFO of Unisys Corporation, sale 10,028 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Thomson Michael M is holding 45,296 shares at $211,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Equity return is now at value 171.50, with -11.00 for asset returns.