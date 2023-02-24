Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 51.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UL is $53.40, which is -$3.4 below the current price. The public float for UL is 2.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on February 24, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Unilever PLC’s (UL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

Unilever PLC (UL) has experienced a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month, and a 4.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.67. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.30.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 155.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.79. Total debt to assets is 37.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.