Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 70.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is 47.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELS is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is $75.40, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On February 24, 2023, ELS’s average trading volume was 756.92K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) Stock

The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a 2.05% gain in the past month, and a 7.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for ELS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ELS, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ELS Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.31. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.67. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.